CITU Telangana call to set 4 labour codes afire on April 1

Musheerabad: The CITU Telangana State Committee has called for protest of burning on April 1 of four labour codes introduced by the Centre which, it says, severely affects the working class. Several trade unions have already called for a nation-wide protest against the codes on April 1.

CITU State president Chukka Ramulu and secretary Paladugu Bhaskar said in a statement on Tuesday that the protest programme would be held in all industrial associations, mandals and districts across Telangana.

The two leaders accused the BJP-ruled States of resorting to attacks on the rights of workers, farmers and people. They alleged that the Centre had scrapped 29 labour laws and 'undemocratically' adopted four labour codes.

"The codes would result in rendering workers as bonded labour with a provision for depriving right to strike".

The CITU leaders cricitised the Centre for ushering in three farm laws and amending the Essential Commodities Act to bring in private contract agricultural practices.

Besides, they alleged, it intends to hand over the food-processing sector to corporate, both Indian and foreign.