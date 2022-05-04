City celebrates Eid with love, joy and happiness

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Eid, large number of Muslims in the city were seen full of joy while they met their friends and relatives and exchanged Eid greetings.

Tariq Omer, a youngster at Eidgah Mir Alam said, "Finally, this year we are in a festive mood and my family got a chance for Eid Milaap, an opportunity to meet all our relatives and friends. This is something we all missed during the last two years due to the Covid pandemic."

Shaik Raza said, "On this day we first gathered and offered Eid prayer in Eidgah. The women folk also gathered and offered prayers at home. A total of five families got together to make this Eid, post-Covid-19 Eid celebrations memorable."

Murtuza Mohsin, of Balamrai Eidgah at Secunderabad said "Today has been extremely eventful. It started with Eid prayers at Eidgah, and then we drove to meet our family members. We had traditional lunch and sweets especially 'Sheerkurma.' The day only got more special after we received our Eidi after two years," he added.

For Ayesha Siddiqa, reuniting and celebrating with family members magnified the joy of Eid. "It was something we were missing due to the Covid pandemic. This year, we could also invite our friends and relatives to celebrate with us, which doubled our joy," she added.