City should be kept clean: Revanth Reddy

Newly appointed president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and MP A Revanth Reddy observed on Tuesday that Hyderabad was the heart of the State."There would be development in the State only if the City is kept clean". Speaking to the media after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Lingojiguda Corporator Darpelly Rajasekhar Reddy, he alleged that "all kinds of taxes were increased in the corporation limits". Reddy accused the corporation of failing to take up Rs. 800-crore flood prevention works. He charged that tanks and storm water drains in the City were encroached.



The MP demanded the corporation to install CCTV cameras at all important points of the City to prevent encroachment of nalas and tanks. He claimed that the cameras were not being put up to "benefit some people in government".

Reddy alleged that the Musi river revitalisation work was ineffective. He said he would soon visit all the rive catchments areas.