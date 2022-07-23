Hyderabad city traffic police caution commuters amid rains

Hyderabad: Strong winds uprooted trees on roads in several areas throwing parts of the city into chaos on Friday. The Hyderabad Traffic Police department issued a caution advisory to the commuters and urged them to take alternate routes or use the Hyderabad Metro train.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police official said, "Due to water logging at Fathenagar metro station heavy traffic jams have been reported on Friday night. The traffic is disrupted from Fathenagar up to Mythrivanam, people are requested to take alternate routes or go by metro train."

Likewise, several other areas including Rasoolpura, Begumpet, Balanagar, Bowenpally and other areas witnessed heavy traffic jams on Friday night.

Further, the Hyderabad Traffic Police also stated in its advisory asking commuters to defer their travel at least one hour from the ceasing of heavy rain.

This will allow the drain water to drain out through the discharge outlets. Allow water to drain out as you would otherwise land in serious traffic problems, said the traffic police. Adding that the department urged commuters not to apply sudden breaks as sudden breaking can cause skidding of the vehicle on wet roads and drive slowly.