CJ Alok Aradhe bids farewell to TG HC

Hyderabad: On Monday Afternoon, The full court of Telangana HC and HC Advocates’ Association on Monday afternoon bid farewell to Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, who has been transferred to the Bombay HC as its CJ.

In his speech, CJ Aradhe thanked the judges, advocates, staff for their support and mentioned the rich traditions of the THC. He mentioned that he experienced a lot in the THC. Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy lauded the CJ’s services.