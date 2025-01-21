  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CJ Alok Aradhe bids farewell to TG HC

CJ Alok Aradhe bids farewell to TG HC
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: On Monday Afternoon, The full court of Telangana HC and HC Advocates’ Association on Monday afternoon bid farewell to Chief Justice Alok...

Hyderabad: On Monday Afternoon, The full court of Telangana HC and HC Advocates’ Association on Monday afternoon bid farewell to Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, who has been transferred to the Bombay HC as its CJ.

In his speech, CJ Aradhe thanked the judges, advocates, staff for their support and mentioned the rich traditions of the THC. He mentioned that he experienced a lot in the THC. Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy lauded the CJ’s services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick