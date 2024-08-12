Classification of SCs: Madiga leaders to meet CM

Hyderabad: In wake of Supreme Court ruling allowing States to classify SC reservations, the Madiga Associations on Sunday passed an unanimous resolution to request the present government to provide reservation based on proportion of population. In this endeavour they will be meeting the CM shortly.

During a meeting held at Babu Jagjivanram Bhavan in Banjara Hills, various associations and former MLA SA Sampath Kumar while pointing out that there were 23 SC communities alleged that the Malas were drawing maximum benefits from the present mechanism, while Madigas have remained in disadvantaged position.

He said that proportionally Malas has only 15 lakh population, while Madigas comprise 42 lakh, as per the 2001 census.

“I am not against any of the castes, but if we fail to secure a better future for our coming generations it will be an unpardonable mistake. I shall ensure that the CM holds the crucial meeting on this, after returning from his foreign tour,” Sampath guaranteed. Earlier on August 7, Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha chaired a meeting of Madiga sub-castes. He announced the Chief Minister's support for sub-classification and proposed forming a committee with legal and community experts to review current classification systems for Telangana.