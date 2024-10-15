CM and Defence Minister Rajnath to inaugurate Naval project today

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate VLF Station/Naval Base at Pudur village of Vikarabad district along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minster of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on October 15.



According to the State government sources the Congress government defends and cooperates with the Centre on establishing the VLF Station / Naval Base at Pudur Village.

Taking a dig at the BRS leader KT Rama Rao condemning the project on Monday the Congress recalled that it was the BRS government which had given final approval for setting up the project. It is hypocritical on the part of the BRS to oppose a project of grave national security and politicising it showcases the true nature of KTR.

The final approval for the Naval Project was given by the BRS government headed by the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and the GO Ms No.44 was issued on December 12,2017 through the Environment, Forests, Science & Technology Department. Further, the BRS government had issued a G.O. approved a diversion of 1174.00 Ha (2,900 acres) of forest land in Damagundam Reserve Forest of Hyderabad Division, for the setting of VLF Station / Naval Base.

The approval was given by the BRS-led government in favour of the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh under section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980

"Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy merely respected the age-old concept of continuity of governance, and cooperative federalism, and supported a project of national security and significance," it added.

Following the approvals given, the District Forest Officer, Vikarabad District raised a Demand Notice to make the payment by the User Agency towards CA, NPV etc.

On February 25, 2017: the District Forest Officer, Vikarabad revised the Demand Notice, because of the increase in wage rates and change of location for raising plantations.

Following this, on March 2, 2017, the User Agency paid Rs. 133.54 crores to the CAMPA account. Besides, it had also paid the required amount in the CAPD account towards extraction charges of tree growth as per the demand notice issued.

Subsequently, a compliance report on May 25, 2017, for State-I was submitted to the State Government by the PCCF (HoFF) vide PCCF Rc.No. 42436/2010/FCA-3.

On July 31, 2017, the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) sought additional information. The same was submitted on September 21,2017 by the Telangana state government.

Following this, the MoEF&CC has accorded State-II(Final) approval for the diversion of 1174.00 Ha of forest land in the Damgaduem Reserve Forest on November 14,2017. The State government accorded final approval on December 19, 2017, issuing GO MS No. 44 of the EFS and T (For. I) Department. The District Forest Officer CCF and CF were communicated by the PCCF (HoFF) on December 22, 2017, giving final approval for Stage II.

The District Forest Officer, Vikarabad has to issue a Demand Notice for 25 per cent cost of CA towards SMC works as indicated in Stage-II approval.