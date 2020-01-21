CM Anti-Graft Helpline performs miserably

Hyderabad: The CM Anti Corruption helpline number (040-23454071) received around 7,588 complaints during the period from January 2014 to April 2019 out of which only 18 cases were registered in five years.



The response was to an RTI application filed by Robin Zaccheus, a social activist, with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding the complaints received at Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption number. Surprisingly, the helpline number is not interlinked with the ACB.

'The ACB has to be more vigilant and ensure their contact details are widely spread in all the Government offices including the Police Stations and Court corridors. The effect of launching CM Anti-Corruption Helpline has been fruitful. It is now the ACB responsibility to spread awareness, stop corruption and strike fear amongst the corrupt bureaucrats," said Zaccheus.

"According to the RTI response, many cases are still in the court pending for judgment. They don't have a year-wise breakup of the total money collected nor break-up wise of a total number of complaints received so far. In the name of exemption, they aren't disclosing sensitive information," he added.