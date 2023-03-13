CM discharged from hospital after treatment

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited a private super-specialty hospital on Sunday after feeling abdominal discomfort and was later discharged in the evening as doctors found a small ulcer in stomach and treated it. The CM, along with his wife Shobha, visited AIG Hospital, Gachibowli. He was treated by hospital chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy. The hospital authorities issued a bulletin on KCR's health condition. The doctors performed CT scan and endoscopy and found a small ulcer in the stomach. It was managed medically. "His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started", said the statement by the hospital authorities.



