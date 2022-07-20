CM has a keen eye for observation: Vinod

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has the ability to have minute observation and deep analysis of any subject.

He was speaking at a meeting of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) and Directorate of Economics and Statistics under the leadership of prominent economist of Columbia University and founder of CGIS Prof. Karthik Muralidharan at MCRHRD on Tuesday. Kumar said during the last 22 years he had observed that KCR, who examines every issue with a close eye and analyses in depth, has a clear vision on every aspect; he is carrying out development and welfare programmes in State with that vision.

He recalled that Telangana was the leader in the country in terms of development and welfare.

This has been appreciated many times by the NITI Ayog. Kumar said the government was paying special attention to health and education. He explained that after coming to power, the TRS party had implemented the 'Neelu Nidhulu Niyamakalu' slogan in real terms.

Representatives of Kakatiya Governance Fellows (KGF) under the auspices of CGIS had prepared a progress survey report of various departments like agriculture, panchayat raj, finance, women and child welfare, SC, ST, BC, minority Gurukulam schools at field level. Kumar had discussions with Finance department's special chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. They analysed and examined the survey reports of various sectors. Kumar also analysed the programmes of the State Planning department and made several suggestions to the respective departments accordingly. Ramakrishna Rao said the State was moving forward in a planned manner for a comprehensive development.