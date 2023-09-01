Live
- Third convocation of SRM-AP tomorrow
- TSRTC suspends T-9 tickets till Sep 4
- CBI court gives nod for CM, Vijayasai’s foreign trips
- YS Jagan to release YSR Rythu Bharosa to tenant farmers today
- Greyhounds and Octopus officials inaugurate new classrooms at Vagdevi school
- BJP’s ‘Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desam’ programme from Sept 1 to 15
- Tummala joins Congress
- Kurnool: Governor S Abdul Nazeer takes part in Raghavendra Swamy’s 352nd Aradanotsavam
- SP, AAP won’t stay in I.N.D.I.A alliance, says BRS leader
- Reform push in AP educational system helps students brace for global competition
Just In
CM KCR announces ‘Rakhi gift’ for Mahila Sangham Sahayakulu
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced ‘Rakhi gift’ for MahilaSanghamSahayakulu (Village Organisation Assistants- VOAs) on...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced ‘Rakhi gift’ for MahilaSanghamSahayakulu (Village Organisation Assistants- VOAs) on Thursday. The salaries of VOAs have been increased to Rs 8,000 a month. The government also issued orders to implement the new salaries from this September.
Minister T Harish Rao, along with Cabinet colleagues ErrabelliDayakar Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod. held a meeting with VOA representatives and informed the CM ‘s decision to increase salaries. Thus 17,608 IKP Women’s Associations (VOA), working across the State, will benefit. The government will incur an additional burden of Rs 106 crore by increasing the VOAs’ salaries.
The CM also agreed to provide Rs 2 crore for uniform dress every year for VOAs. He also decided to enforce the job renewal policy every year in the place of three months. Responding positively to the request to provide life insurance, the CM ordered Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli to study the relevant regulations and submit a report.