CM KCR announces ‘Rakhi gift’ for Mahila Sangham Sahayakulu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced ‘Rakhi gift’ for MahilaSanghamSahayakulu (Village Organisation Assistants- VOAs) on Thursday. The salaries of VOAs have been increased to Rs 8,000 a month. The government also issued orders to implement the new salaries from this September.

Minister T Harish Rao, along with Cabinet colleagues ErrabelliDayakar Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod. held a meeting with VOA representatives and informed the CM ‘s decision to increase salaries. Thus 17,608 IKP Women’s Associations (VOA), working across the State, will benefit. The government will incur an additional burden of Rs 106 crore by increasing the VOAs’ salaries.

The CM also agreed to provide Rs 2 crore for uniform dress every year for VOAs. He also decided to enforce the job renewal policy every year in the place of three months. Responding positively to the request to provide life insurance, the CM ordered Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli to study the relevant regulations and submit a report.