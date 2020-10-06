CM KCR convenes high-level meet to discuss crime against women

Hyderabad: In the wake of growing atrocities against women in the country, the Telangana government has decided to review the law and order situation in the state and preparedness of the police in handling any such eventuality.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday at Pragati Bhavan for a detailed discussion on safety of women and the recent reports pertaining to rape and murder in and around Greater Hyderabad limits. It will also discuss the impact of social media on the increase in crime rate.

Apart from reviewing the situation in the state, the meeting is likely to take some key decisions for the protection of women. The Police department had already created SHE teams exclusively for the protection of women in the urban areas and constituted special women cells to deal with growing cases of harassment of women in parts of rural Telangana.

The meeting with the top police officials also assumes political significance as all political parties have geared up for the elections to the two MLC seats, GHMC, Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections. To check political crimes during the election season, KCR is likely to finalise some stringent measures in consultation with the police officials, sources said.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials of the Forest department to be present in the meeting and submit a report on the protection of forests, controlling timber smuggling, regulating the use of drugs like ganja and other issues. Necessary decisions on these issues will also be taken at the meeting to be attended by DGP Mahendar Reddy, Police Commissioners and SPs of all districts.