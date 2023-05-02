Live
CM KCR has ability to complete Polavaram project: Malla Reddy
Hyderabad:Minister for Labour Malla Reddy once again hit the headlines with his controversial remarks.
Addressing the May Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharati here on Monday, Minister Malla Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has the ability to complete the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) can be saved only by KCR.
"In Andhra Pradesh, the caste politics are running and leaders are doing politics by calling themselves Kamma, Kapu and Reddy.
Everybody knows about the capabilities of KCR. Now, the people from neighbouring States are looking for the Chief Minister like KCR," he pointed out.
Stating that under the leadership of KCR, the workers have constructed many significant projects in Telangana, including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Yadadri temple, Dr B R Ambedkar statue and new Secretariat complex, Minister Malla Reddy said the State was the best place for the workers and Hyderabad was flourishing day by day.