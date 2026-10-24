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CM Revanth alleges secret understanding between BRS and BJP
In Short
- Expresses concern that only 36% of eligible graduate voters have registered so far
- Directs Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to visit villages from Sankranti through May
- Minister Tummala to track village visits, with Minister Uttam authorised to act against non-compliance
- Ordered daily bulletins on weather conditions and established a help desk at Gandhi Bhavan
- Warned against sowing crops where groundwater is low, promising employment guarantee work instead
Hyderabad: Alleging that the BRS and BJP were colluding behind the scenes to undermine the Congress and called on party workers to remain vigilant, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Congress leaders and workers to work collectively to ensure the victory of the party’s candidates in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections, declaring that the party’s decision on candidate selection is final.
Addressing party leaders at Praja Bhavan on Friday, the Chief Minister said the Congress had selected suitable candidates, Sama Rammohan Reddy and Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy, who could work for the party over the next three decades. He urged leaders and workers to take responsibility for their victory, stressing that the elections were important for both the candidates and the party.
The Chief Minister expressed concern over the low registration of eligible voters in the Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad Graduate MLC constituencies. He said only 36 per cent of the potential electorate had registered so far, leaving 64 per cent yet to enrol.
He directed party leaders to reach out to every eligible graduate and ensure that they completed the registration process. He emphasised that voter enrolment should receive immediate attention ahead of the elections.
Revanth cited the Congress’s performance in local body elections, stating that the party had won 66 per cent of Sarpanch positions under its banner and 85 per cent of municipal seats contested on the party symbol. He attributed these victories to the dedication and coordinated efforts of party leaders and workers.
He instructed leaders from districts not currently involved in elections to take responsibility for organisational activities elsewhere. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs were asked to visit villages from Sankranti until May.
The Chief Minister said the presence of public representatives in villages would be monitored. He assigned Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao the responsibility of overseeing the exercise and directed Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to take action against those who failed to comply.
Turning to the emerging drought situation, Revanth directed officials to issue daily bulletins on El Niño and its potential impact. Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao would provide regular updates, while Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy was asked to establish a help desk at Gandhi Bhavan to disseminate information to the public.
The Chief Minister warned that drought conditions could worsen gradually and urged leaders not to conceal the facts. He said farmers should be advised against investing in crops when groundwater was unavailable, even if electricity supply could be ensured.
“Even if electricity is available, there may be no groundwater. Sowing crops under such circumstances could lead to financial losses. Even if crops are not sown, we will provide employment and ensure that every family gets work,” he said.
Revanth directed officials to utilise the employment guarantee scheme to construct roads leading to agricultural fields and restore tanks, ponds and canals. He stressed that employment should be provided to all those seeking work.
He also called for precautionary measures to prevent deaths during heatwaves, emphasising the need for public awareness and coordinated action to address the anticipated drought and its impact on rural livelihoods.
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