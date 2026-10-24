CM Revanth calls for unified police strategy to fight cross-border crime

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon senior police officers in southern states on Friday to implement comprehensive reforms within police departments to address the cross-border nature of crime. Speaking as the chief guest at a coordination meeting of southern state police forces held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad, he emphasized the need to strengthen inter-state coordination to detect and prevent criminal activities effectively.

In his inaugural address, A Revanth Reddy stated that expenditure on police forces should be viewed as an investment in societal safety and a secure future. He noted that dividing Hyderabad regional police administration into three commissionerates—Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri—enabled focused attention on local issues, yielding better operational outcomes. Specialized units such as HYDRAA, EAGLE, T-SAFE, and T-MARS were established to tackle evolving crime patterns, with dedicated wings targeting cybercrime, drug trafficking, and traffic management. Telangana Police earned national and international recognition for curbing drug offences and cybercrime, securing top national ranking during the Prime Minister's PRAGATI review. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised officers for making Telangana Maoist-free, while EAGLE scored over 80 percent in central drug control assessments.

The Chief Minister noted that the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau set high standards in recovering and restoring funds to cyber fraud victims. Formed on the lines of the United States Food and Drug Administration, T-SAFE coordinates actions against food adulteration and regulates pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency, known as HYDRAA, earned public appreciation for protecting lakes, water bodies, and public assets.

Telangana also became the first state in the country to recruit transgender individuals as traffic assistants in the Hyderabad Traffic Police. Highlighting personnel welfare, A Revanth Reddy mentioned the establishment of Young India Police School with high-standard facilities for officers' families. For families of personnel dying in the line of duty, the state provides ex-gratia ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore depending on rank from constable to IPS officer, alongside residential plots and compassionate ground employment for eligible family members.