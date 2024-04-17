Live
- 9-day Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavam to begin today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 17 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 17 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 17 April 2024
- Govt teacher suspended for violation of MCC
- TDP rebel leaders disappointed over Naidu’s stance
- Narayana IAS Academy hails Upsc toppers
- Sri Rama Navami Asthanam to be Celebrated at Tirumala today
- Welfare Board for Gulf NRIs soon: CM Revanth
- 15 volunteers submit resignation, work for YSRCP
Just In
CM Revanth commends Ananya Reddy
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the candidates from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who secured ranks in the UPSC-2023 Civil Services examinations. The CM said he was delighted by the selection of more than 50 candidates for Civil Services from the Telugu States. He commended D Ananya Reddy, hailing from Palamuru district, for securing the third rank in the UPSC exams.
