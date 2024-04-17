  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CM Revanth commends Ananya Reddy

CM Revanth commends Ananya Reddy
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the candidates from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who secured ranks in the...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the candidates from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who secured ranks in the UPSC-2023 Civil Services examinations. The CM said he was delighted by the selection of more than 50 candidates for Civil Services from the Telugu States. He commended D Ananya Reddy, hailing from Palamuru district, for securing the third rank in the UPSC exams.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X