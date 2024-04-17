CM Revanth commends Ananya Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the candidates from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who secured ranks in the UPSC-2023 Civil Services examinations. The CM said he was delighted by the selection of more than 50 candidates for Civil Services from the Telugu States. He commended D Ananya Reddy, hailing from Palamuru district, for securing the third rank in the UPSC exams.