CM Revanth congratulates candidates who cleared Civils Mains

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the Civil Services aspirants, who cleared the Civils Mains exam from the Telangana state this year. The candidates from the state showed exemplary performance in the UPSC mains 2025 results announced on Wednesday.

The State Government was providing a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the candidates, who appeared for the Civils exams from the state. The Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastam scheme has been launched to support poor families preparing for Civils.

This year, 202 aspirants were provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each under this scheme, which was implemented by Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

In all, 43 of the candidates, who received Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastam assistance, cleared the UPSC Mains results this year. CM Revanth Reddy said that all the candidates, who cleared the Mains, will also, get another incentive of Rs 1 lakh to prepare for the interview.