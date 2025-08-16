CM Revanth puts administration on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rains

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rain forecast, Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy placed the entire administration on alert in the state. The IMD forecast moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts. According to the Meteorological department, 15 districts recorded heavy rainfall, while the remaining districts received normal rainfall. Jagtial district, which recorded deficit rainfall in the monsoon season, has been receiving heavy rains since last night.

The Chief Minister inquired about flood situation and relief operations in the heavy rain affected districts on Saturday morning. The officials were ordered to deploy NDRF and SDRF teams in advance and coordinate with district Collectors for relief operations in the flood hit habitations.

The CM instructed the authorities to shift the families from low lying areas to relief camps in view of the increasing risk of overflow of canals, rivulets and ponds. The Irrigation department was tasked to monitor water levels in reservoirs, canals and flood flowing water bodies. The irrigation officials should alert the Collectors and field staff on the release of flood water regularly.

As part of precautionary measures, sand bags will be kept ready to contain flood damages alongside reservoirs and ponds which are brimming with heavy inflows. Police and Revenue officials were instructed to prohibit vehicle traffic by putting barricades on the roads, low level bridges and causeways where water levels exceeded.

In a move to check the spread of water and insect borne diseases in the heavy rain affected areas, the Chief Minister ordered Municipal, Urban and Village administration officials to carry out sanitation work in the areas where mosquito menace is high due to water stagnation.

CM Revanth Reddy took stock of the flood situation in Greater Hyderabad limits and ordered the GHMC , HYDRAA, SDRF and Fire services wings to respond immediately to the requests from people for relief in the city.

Instructing the state Health department to stockpile adequate medicines and open Medical Camps in the identified areas, the Chief Minister emphasized that precautions should be taken to prevent loss of life, property and livestock.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that Revenue, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, R&B, Medical and Health, Municipal Administration, Police, Fire services departments and SDRF personnel should work in coordination during heavy rains.