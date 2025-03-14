CM seeks EAM’s support for global events in Hyderabad

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: The vibrant city of Hyderabad is gearing up to host several international events this year as part of its efforts to elevate the brand image of both the state and the city.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday discussed this initiative with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought the Centre’s cooperation in organizing prestigious international events such as Miss World, the Global Deep Tech Summit, the Bharat Summit, and India Joy. Revanth emphasized that these events would position Telangana as a hub for the entertainment industry while attracting global leaders and artistes from various sectors. Additionally, he noted that such initiatives could drive significant investments into the state. The Chief Minister also requested diplomatic support and logistical assistance to ensure the successful execution of these events in Hyderabad. Furthermore, he urged Jaishankar to promote the "Telangana Rising" initiative in India’s international programs.

According to official sources, the External Affairs Minister commended Revanth for advancing Telangana as one of the fastest-developing states and assured his full support in hosting the international events.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also updated Jaishankar on the developments in the phone-tapping case, highlighting the delay in the arrest of key officials, including former DIG Intelligence Prabhakar Rao and others residing abroad. Revanth requested the Union Minister to facilitate the extradition of the accused to expedite the investigation and uncover the truth.

He further mentioned allegations that several senior BRS leaders, including former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao, were involved in the case.