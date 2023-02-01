Coaching centres fleecing job aspirants

Hyderabad: Following the release of Group 1,2,3,4 and many other competitive exams notification, private coaching centres in the State have begun fleecing job aspirants by charging them hefty fees.

Aspirants allege that due to a lack of regulation and inception by State government, private coaching centres are continuing to overcharge students.

Even after being located in the prime locations of the city, private institutions lack basic facilities like safe drinking water, dysfunction computers, no fire safety equipment and crunch in books, despite promising quality education. Also few centre are running in function halls due to non-availability of rooms.

"Private institutions are charging about Rs 25, 000 to Rs 1.5 lakh for coaching and there are only a government centres which are providing free coaching but have very limited seats. It will be better if the State government setup more government coaching centres in the city as it will be helpful for the aspirants," said Sunil Rao, an aspirant.

"I took admission in one of the reputed coaching centres located at Ashok Nagar, but they are charging Rs 1 lakh for just three months of coaching. Also despite of charging hefty fees there is lack of proper facilities as the classrooms are very congested," said Rohini, another aspirant.

Aspirants said that even after the notifications are released we still have stress as the private coaching centres are charging hefty fees. As there are very few government coaching centres we are forced to take admission in private institutes.

Javeed, state joint secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India, said, "Many aspirants have contacted us and complained over the overcharging of private coaching centres.

This is happening because there is proper control of these centres by the State government.

We submitted a representation to the Hyderabad collector but no action has been taken on private institutions."