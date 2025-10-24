Live
Cohort leadership conclave 2025 ignites innovation and leadership excellence
Hyderabad hosted the Cohort Leadership Conclave & Leadership Excellence Awards 2025 at T-Hub, uniting policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators under the theme of Leadership, Innovation, and Transformation.
The day-long event featured thought-provoking sessions on emerging technologies and HR disruptions, with insights from leaders like Prasad Mavuduri, P Bharath Kumar, and Srividya Jayaraman. Networking and panel discussions fostered cross-sector collaboration, while the Leadership Excellence Awards honoured 125 achievers across 15 categories, including technology, HR, healthcare, and social impact.
The conclave celebrated visionary leadership, innovation, and human capital development, inspiring participants to shape the future of industries and society.