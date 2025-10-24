  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cohort leadership conclave 2025 ignites innovation and leadership excellence

Cohort leadership conclave 2025 ignites innovation and leadership excellence
x
Highlights

Hyderabad hosted the Cohort Leadership Conclave & Leadership Excellence Awards 2025 at T-Hub, uniting policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators...

Hyderabad hosted the Cohort Leadership Conclave & Leadership Excellence Awards 2025 at T-Hub, uniting policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators under the theme of Leadership, Innovation, and Transformation.

The day-long event featured thought-provoking sessions on emerging technologies and HR disruptions, with insights from leaders like Prasad Mavuduri, P Bharath Kumar, and Srividya Jayaraman. Networking and panel discussions fostered cross-sector collaboration, while the Leadership Excellence Awards honoured 125 achievers across 15 categories, including technology, HR, healthcare, and social impact.

The conclave celebrated visionary leadership, innovation, and human capital development, inspiring participants to shape the future of industries and society.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick