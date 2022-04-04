Colonisers' culture paved the way for bias against women: Meenakshi Lekhi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said on Sunday that adoption of socio-cultural practices of colonisers has led people to practice discrimination against women.

Speaking as chief guest on the last and third day of the ongoing Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav here, she said presentation of 'women throughout centuries in India' shows how they have been treated on a par with men as part of the country's cultural and social life.

"Women were dancers, singers, teachers, and rulers and reached the highest positions in Indian society in ancient times. And, there was no opposition to women excelling in different walks of life and fields". However, all this was changed when invaders colonised India; the country had reeled under different colonial regimes from Turkey, Portugal and the like. The enslaved Indian populace had adopted practices which have come from outside turning the status and place of women upside down and subjected to discriminatory lenses.

"However, when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav it allowed recalling the great native socio-cultural traditions and taking inspiration from them," she added.

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao said "it is a great opportunity to see different cultural teams from across the country presenting a kalidioscope of culture and heritage, art and music in Hyderabad. He said it is fortunate that the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Because he has brought forth the cultural nationality of the country, which is gaining traction from across the globe and countries to watch the universality of its cultural heritage, endearing PM Modi's leadership and his ability to guide and improve the country's image in the comity of nations; and, how it worked bringing back Indian students stuck in the war-torn Ukraine.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said about 600 artists from States of the country and artisans have been working hard presenting the unique culture, tradition, dance, music, handicrafts as part of the Mahotsav programmes held at Rajamahendravaram, Warangal and Hyderabad, besides the underlying unity of the country through art, culture and tradition.