Come Jan 1, much-awaited Numaish gates to be thrown open for citizens

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s most anticipated annual spectacle, ‘Numaish’, is set to return for its 85th season at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. With the opening ceremony scheduled for 1 January 2026, preparations are currently progressing at a brisk pace to ensure a grand launch for the 46-day-long fair.

The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as Numaish, has served as a premier platform for over eight decades, allowing traders to display region-specific items from across the country. Running until 15 February 2026, the expo offers visitors a diverse range of products under one roof, including Kashmiri dry fruits and clothing, home furnishings, kitchenware, electronics, and multi-purpose appliances.

The AIIE Society is gearing up for a massive scale of operations this year. Out of more than 3,500 applications received from traders nationwide, over 2,500 stalls have been allotted. These stalls will feature commercial and industrial products, handlooms, arts and crafts, and various food outlets. Beyond shopping, the venue will host adventure activities, fun games, and a variety of cultural programmes.

Organisers are anticipating a total footfall of approximately 25 lakh people this year, surpassing last year’s figure of 23 lakh. With an average of 45,000 daily visitors, pathways have been extended to ensure a smooth commute within the grounds. Iconic local brands like Pista House and various popular chaat junctions will establish a presence alongside artisans from Rajasthan, Lucknow, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Safety remains a top priority for the society. Comprehensive firefighting infrastructure has been established at an expenditure of Rs 3 crore to prevent untoward incidents. Additionally, improved walkways have been designed to facilitate easier movement for senior citizens and wheelchair users, ensuring a comfortable experience for all attendees at what is often described as the city's ultimate shopping and entertainment festival.