Commissioner reviews poll arrangements

Hyderabad: The District Election Officer and Commissioner of the GHMC Lokesh Kumar held a meeting with the officials in connection with the conduct of elections to the Dabeer pura ward at Indoor stadium, Amberpet on Friday.

He announced the private and government educational institutions under Dabeer pura ward jurisdiction shall remain closed on 22, January on account of polling. Later, the Commissioner inspected the polling material and instructed the officials to ensure that all the material should be dispatched to all polling booths as per the check list.

There will be webcasting in all 66 polling booths and asked the police officials to ensure all polling personnel should reach the polling booths safely by providing police picket points.

Further the commissioner asked to take adequate precautions at vulnerable points based on the previous experience. He asked the transport officials to provide mini buses for the polling staff. Later, the he inspected the strong room. Additional Commissioner Jayaraj Kennedy , Joint Commissioner Pankaja, RO of Dabeerpura Anil Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting.