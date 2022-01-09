Communists given up ideologies, become commercial: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and Tamil Nadu co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday said that the Communist parties have given up ideologies and become commercial.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Communists have lost ground in the country. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is calling their leaders for dinner politics.

Reddy alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was running the government 'through backdoor' and that he had 46 political murder cases against him. The Communist party leaders have lost their mental balance, alleged the BJP leader.

Reddy alleged that at a time when a family committed suicide due to harassment by Raghava, the son of TRS MLA, the CM was doing dinner politics. He dared KCR to make MLAs of other parties resign and face elections."I am throwing a challenge to KCR to ensure that the MLAs who joined TRS from other parties resign and face polls again," said Reddy.

He lashed out at TRS leaders, calling them 'rowdies' for stating that if the CM desired, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's flight would not have landed in Hyderabad. KCR lacks credibility; whenever election takes place, people will teach him a lesson, said Reddy.