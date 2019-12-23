Concerned citizens plea to CM to reject NRC & CAA

Hyderabad: Retired IAS officers, human rights activists, academicians and poets have raised their voice against the growing number of causalities amongst protestors on streets across the country.

They demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and asked the State government to pass a resolution, and challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and further reject NRC, given the most 'unprofessional and undemocratic' way NRC has been conducted in Assam.

At a public discussion organised at the Lamakaan on Saturday evening, around 35 people gathered for 'Discussion with Public and Press on Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and Joint Parliamentary Committee Report on CAB 2019'. Some of the prominent faces include Dr V K Bawa (IAS – Retd), Harjeev Ahluwalia, technology consultant, performance poet &writer, Jameelunnisa, a retired professor of OU Arabic department, B Chandra Kumar, former High court Justice, Dr Lubna Sarwath, former convenor of SOUL (Save Our Urban Lakes) and State General Secretary of Socialist Party (India), and Mannaram Nagaraju, state president of Telangana Loksatta.

Chandra Kumar, who is also president of Telangana Prajala Party, informed that as per the Articles 37,38,39 of Constitution of India, the government was bound to strive to minimise inequalities in income and endeavour to eliminate inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities, not only amongst individuals but also amongst groups of people residing in different areas or engaged in different vocations.

Lubna Sarwath gave a Powerpoint presentation during the talks and discussion. Later they adopted a resolution, demanding Repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Besides Home Minister's resignation, they also sought resignations of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi alleging that they failed to uphold the constitution, they swore by and could not convince people on the streets who lost faith in them. "Without resolving the issue of 19 lakhs (in Assam) and without giving Indians and Assamese a direction to resolve, Home Minister and Prime Minister have been repeatedly stating about rolling NRC across India without taking people into confidence,".

Amongst others present were Oudesh Bawa, Vice President, Progressive Writers Association, Dr Asma Zehra, founder of Muslims Girls Association, Prof Tayyaba Sultana, a retired professor of Islamic studies, Deverakonda Naga Raju, president of Legally Bonded Party, Khaleel Ahmed of 3H Education Foundation, Talha Jabeen, a human rights activist, Srinivas Bahadur, president of Ambedkar Party and others.