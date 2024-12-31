Conflict over commissions may explode anytime in Congress: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that 8 to 14 per cent commission has to be paid for clearing bills under the current Congress government in Telangana.

He said on Monday that some honest ministers in the Congress cabinet are unhappy with this, leading to internal conflicts within Congress. “The commission racket could explode any time,” he said, accusing the Congress leaders of focusing on bribing their Delhi high command to retain their positions rather than addressing public issues.

Expressing concern over the rising crime rates in the state, he said that the overall crime rate has gone up to 22 per cent, with crimes against women touching 28 per cent. He attributed this to an indication of the government's failure to maintain law and order.

Responding to a media query on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's remarks that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is a great leader, he said, "I have no idea what Pawan Kalyan said as I haven't heard it. If he indeed called him a great leader, I wonder what qualities he saw in him." Revanth Reddy hasn’t implemented the six guarantees or fulfilled any promises made. Crime rates have increased. So, how he appears to be a great leader is something only they can explain, he added.

Refuting BJP insulting the country's first law minister Dr BR Ambedkar and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, he said that it was the Congress party that consistently insulted Dr BR Ambedkar at every step. Why didn’t they confer the Bharat Ratna on him? Why didn’t they establish the Panch Teerth in his honour? Why did they attempt to defeat him when he contested the Lok Sabha elections?

When former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao passed away, why did they humiliate him by refusing to conduct his funeral in Delhi? Didn’t they similarly insult former Prime Minister VP Singh? Isn’t it true that during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, Sonia Gandhi acted as a super PM, reducing him to a mere rubber stamp? Manmohan Singh’s soul must be deeply pained by the actions of the Congress party, he alleged.