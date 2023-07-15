Cong appoints observers in 17 assembly constituencies to bring party to power in TS

Hyderabad: With Telangana assembly elections slated to be held at the end of this year, Parliament elections are going to be held next year. In this background, the Congress high command has fully focused on Telangana. It is moving ahead with a well-prepared plan to spread its power in Telangana. On the one hand, while attacking the ruling BRS party, on the other hand, it is working to strengthen the party.



In this order, AICC appointed observers for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of the State. AICC said in a statement that all of them will monitor the party in Lok Sabha constituencies for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. Their appointment will be effective immediately.

Constituency wise observers of Lok Sabha are:

Adilabad - Prakash Rathore (MLC)

Bhuvanagiri - Srinivas Mane (MLA)

Chevella - Allam Prabhu Patil (Former MLC)

Hyderabad - Prasad Abbaiah (MLA)

Karimnagar - Christopher Tilak (AICC Secretary)

Khammam - Arif Naseem Khan (Former Minister)

Mahabubabad - PT Parameshwar Naik (Former Minister)

Mahabubnagar - Mohan Kumaramangalam

Malkajgiri - Rizwan Arshad (MLA)

Medak - Basavaraj Madhavrao Patil (Former Minister)

Nagarkurnool - PV Mohan

Nalgonda - Ajay Dharam Singh (MLA)

Zaheerabad - CD Meiyappan (AICC Secretary)

Nizamabad - BM Nagaraj (MLA)

Peddapalli - Vijay Nam Dev Rao Vadettiwar (MLA)

Secunderabad - Ruby R Manoharan (MLA)

Warangal - Ravindra Uttam Rao Dalvi