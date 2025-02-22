Cong came to power by peddling lies, says BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders from Mahabubnagar on Friday alleged that AP CM Chandrababu Naidu was taking away the Telangana share of waters with the blessings of NDA government at the Centre.

Party leaders from Mahabubnagar addressed press conferences at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday. Former Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the BJP government at the Centre was risking Telangana's interests for Jagan and Chandrababu Naidu. “He questioned why the Congress kept Palamuru Rangareddy aside? We constructed Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation at a cost of Rs 34,000 crore. We had taken up projects like Bhima, Koil Sagar, Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu that were taken up by Congress in the past. No project taken up by Congress in the six decades was suitable under the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme,” said Niranjan Reddy, adding at least in these four months, the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation works should be taken up and completed.

Party leader V Srinivas Goud alleged that a situation has arisen where irrigation and drinking water were once again in jeopardy. This government has no advance plans. The story of the Palamuru Rangareddy project has come to the fore again. He alleged that the Congress government was ruling with blatant lies. The Congress came to power on the basis of lies. In the coming days, farmers will definitely be angry with the Congress. Under KCR's rule, contractors were paid only when work was done. Projects built across Telangana during KCR's rule are not visible to Congress leaders, he said.