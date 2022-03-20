Congress dissidents to meet today

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders who are said to be unhappy with the leadership of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy are slated to meet on Sunday.

According to the party leaders, senior leader V Hanumantha Rao is leading the group as he had invited several leaders on Saturday. Party leaders said that Hanumanth Rao met Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy personally at his residence and invited him to the meeting. It is learnt that the leaders like T Jayaprakash Reddy, J Geeta Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and few others were also invited for the meeting. Sources said that the party leaders have decided to complain against the party's in charge Manikam Thakur to the high command.

It is learnt that Hanumanth Rao tried to pacify the Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy, who had told him that he cannot be in the Congress party facing insults. Hanumanth Rao said that if all the senior leaders leave the party, it would affect the Congress badly. He also assured to get an appointment of Congress chief Sonia and Rahul Gandhi stating that he would be going to Delhi on March 22.

Party leaders said that Rajagopal Reddy was upset with the party leaders for not coming to his rescue during the Assembly session when the Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav targeted him by calling him a contractor. Rajagopal Reddy was upset that none of the Congress members including the CLP leader M Bhatti Vikramarka had came to his rescue. He said that he cannot be in the party where there is no respect and chose a platform to fight against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and also asked others in the party to join him if they believe him.