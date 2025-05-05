Cong govt fast tracking key irrigation projects: Uttam

Hyderabad / Nalgonda: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government had taken historic steps to correct decades of injustice in Krishna River water allocation and had fast-tracked key irrigation works across the State, especially in South Telangana.

Addressing a detailed review meeting in Miryalguda, he said that due to persistent efforts by the Congress government, the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar had reopened the issue of 811 tmcft water allocations between basin States. He termed this a significant achievement and a clear contrast to the silence of the previous BRS government, which allowed Andhra Pradesh to increase the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator and launch the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme without any protest. Uttam said that the Congress government was now installing telemetry instruments across all Krishna basin projects to ensure real-time monitoring and transparency in water usage.

Reviewing specific works in Miryalaguda constituency, he gave detailed updates on several lift irrigation schemes. The Keshavpuram Lift Irrigation Scheme covering 3,032 acres had reached 60 to 70 percent completion and motors had already been ordered with the project expected to be operational by June. The Dumma Pothulagandi-Chamala Tanda scheme was designed to benefit 12,239 acres and had now progressed to groundwork and silt removal. The Bothalapalem-Wadapally lift scheme, meant for 8,610 acres, was about 10 percent complete and targeted for completion by mid-2025.