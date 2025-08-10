Cong leaders pay tribute to freedom fighters on Quit India movement anniversary

Hyderabad: On the 83rd anniversary of the Quit India movement, the Telangana Congress held a tribute on Saturday to honour those who took part in the movement and to acknowledge the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for the country’s liberation.

At the party’s headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the National Flag and offered sincere tributes to all the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation’s independence. Following this, a PowerPoint presentation on the Election Commission, shared recently by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was shown.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Jupally Krishna Rao, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, and others. During the gathering, he claimed that the BJP government at the national level is attempting to alter the Constitution.

Mahesh Kumar Goud criticised the Election Commission for turning it into a frontal organisation for the BJP. He said that if the people are questioned, they are being branded as traitors.



