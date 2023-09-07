Congress and CPI National leaders discuss seat-sharing: Narayana meets K C Venugopal

Hyderabad: CPI national secretary K Narayana met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to discuss the ‘seat-sharing’ for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

This is the highest level of meeting so far in State in recent days over the issue, days after CPI’s state leadership held discussions with AICC (Telangana) incharge Manikrao Thakre, to cobble together in the State as part of Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A’s agreement at national level.

Narayana while briefing to media felt that in the backdrop of I.N.D.I.A alliance at national level this was part of the efforts to synchronise. “Since CPI is now part of I.N.D.I.A and following this norm even in State this will be appreciated. There should not be any confusion in this. We have decided to keep away from parties which directly or indirectly supporting BJP. As KCR is openly favouring the BJP and as both Left and Congress have joined hands at national level, this should be reflected even at State level. We have discussed (seat sharing) and we both are positive about it, but it should get materialised,” he explained.

Earlier on August 27 top State leaders from CPI held ‘consultations’ with Manikrao Thakre at a hotel in City. The meeting was attended by the CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Chada Venkat Reddy CPI national secretary, Palla Venkat Reddy and former MP Aziz Pasha. The CPI leaders had put forth the proposal for four seats including Munugode, Husnabad, Kothagudem and Bellampalle which they believe have strong voter-base to win.