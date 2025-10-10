Congress betrayed Telangana’s trust for decades, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of decades-long betrayal and manipulation of public sentiment. Taking to his official handle on social media platform X on Thursday, the BJP leader reacted to the HC stay on BC reservations, and said Congress had turned Telangana’s trust into its “favourite experiment in betrayal.”

In a sharply worded post, Bandi Sanjay drew attention to key dates and political developments, alleging that Congress has repeatedly misled the people of Telangana and the Backward Classes (BCs) for electoral gain.

“Dec 9, 2009: Congress announced Telangana — then took a U-turn and lost ground for 9 years,” he wrote, referring to the initial announcement of statehood followed by years of political delay.

He further criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s symbolic promise in 2023: “Dec 9, 2023: Revanth Reddy vowed to take oath on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday — then backed out again.” Bandi Sanjay claimed this was yet another instance of political posturing without commitment.

The minister also took aim at GO MS No. 9, issued by the Congress government to provide 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections. He alleged that the inclusion of Muslims in the BC quota was a deliberate move to “fake BC empowerment” and mislead communities.

“Oct 9, 2025: In High Court, the government failed to defend its own order. No data. No defence. Only deception,” he posted, referring to the Telangana High Court’s interim stay on the reservation order due to lack of supporting evidence.

Bandi Sanjay accused Congress of manipulating Telangana’s emotions and exploiting BC communities for decades. “From Dec 9 to Oct 9, Congress only manipulated Telangana emotions and Backward communities for power,” he stated.

He said, “For Congress, Telangana and BCs are votes to use, not voices to respect,” underscoring his party’s position that the Congress government lacks sincerity in its approach to social justice and governance.