Congress conducts campaign in Ward-1

Nacharam: Congress Sevadal Medchal in-charge Venkatesh and division congress leaders conducted door-to-door campaigning for division Ward-1 candidate Siva Shankar on Thursday.

Venkatesh said, "People are giving positive response. We are explaining the negatives in TRS party policies. Boduppal Mayor Seat will be conquered by Congress."

Nuthalakanti Raju, Asanna, Erpula Nagaraju, Sunil Reddy, Pasha, Kumar, Ramesh, Mallesh, Santhosh Goud and others were present.