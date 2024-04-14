Congress dares KTR to take lie detector test

Hyderabad: Congress on Saturday dared BRS working president K T Rama Rao stand by his assertions of undergoing ‘lie detector test’, over the phone-tapping scandal.

Ridiculing the brandishing of bravado by the former Minister, the Congress leaders including Government Whip Adi Srinivas and party’s Assembly polls contestant from Sircilla K K Mahender Reddy affirmed that they would offer all the assistance for undergoing the test. “KTR remains under frustration and is reacting without a clear thought.

Earlier he had failed to accept the ‘white challenge’ over drug abuse by Revanth Reddy, while he was in power. He is just brandishing the bravado by claiming he is ready for the Narco test.

If he is sure enough we are ready to offer him a convenient location and time,” said Adi Srinivas, while addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan.

Responding to questions, the Government Whip said that with the high-end equipment found at Sircilla’s ‘war room’ it is clear that KTR was directly involved in the snooping of rivals.

“The claim that he would face the lie detector test does not suit him. However, if he is sure we shall arrange under the legal purview. Let him face the examination,” he quipped.

Mahender Reddy who received legal notice from KTR following former’s complaint to the City Police over phone-tapping scandal, pointed out how former DSP Praneet Rao was arrested from Sircilla over his involvement in snooping. “Since I am the victim of this I had to lodge a complaint with the police.

KTR’s defamation notice does not hold water, as I had approached police under provision of the constitution. Since I am getting threatened for complaining, I would once again be approaching the police to strengthen the case,” he asserted.

Over the claims of ruling Congress’s history of phone-tapping under Unified AP under Kiran Kumar government, Mahender Reddy wondered as to why KTR failed to approach the law enforcement agencies to complain after formation of Telangana. Taking strong exception over the claims of present government continuing practice of snooping on rivals, the Sircilla leader felt that by making this allegation KTR was trying to normalise this behavior. “There was no such need for Congress. Snooping was weaponised by BRS and used against the detractors and for black-mailing.

Now that BRS has lost power and also trust within the rank and file, you may snoop on your cousin and your father may snoop on you. This does fit your family, as you do not trust each other” the leader felt.