Congress file complaint with ECI over KTR’s way of campaigning

Hyderabad : The Congress Party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Minister and BRS working president KTR. The grand old party complained to the EC about his campaigning style. In their complaint, they stated that Minister KTR has been giving false statements in government buildings, in interviews and in newspapers contrary to election rules. It demanded action to prevent KTR from participating in the election campaign for three days.

The complaint stated that Minister KTR held a meeting with students and youth at T-Hub, a government building. The Congress objected to the meeting at T-Hub. A Congress team that met the state election officer and said that election campaigning in government offices while the election code is in force is a violation of the code.