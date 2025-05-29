Congress govt flayed for forcing Gurukul students to clean toilets

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Wednesday, said that the Congress government’s anti-poor attitude reflected in the shocking behaviour by an official at the Social Welfare Gurukul Society.

The BRS leader took to X on Wednesday stating, “The evidence of which is available in the audio clip!! Each social welfare school was granted Rs 40,000 per month during the BRS rule for hiring four temporary workers for cleaning tasks. This has been stopped by the Congress government since August last year. The government has also done away with having assistant caretakers in the 240 schools, forcing the students to take up the role of wardens and manage kitchens.

Now the officer is forcing children to clean toilets in schools!! The statement goes against the very concept of establishing Gurukuls to protect students from marginalised communities from caste and class bias. This behaviour is discriminatory, exploitative, and violates basic principles of child rights and dignity. It only reflects Revanth Reddy government’s anti poor, anti Dalit attitude!! I demand the government to immediately take steps to remove the officer and start giving the required funds to run the social welfare schools properly.”