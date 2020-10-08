Congress lay seige to minister Mahmood Ali's camp office

Hyderabad: Alleging that the state government failed to control law & order and women were not secure, the Congress and its affiliated wings laid seige to Home Minister, Mahmood Ali's official residence in Minister's Quarters at Banjara Hills.

Led by former MLA, S A Sampath Kumar, the group comprised of Minority leaders and NSUI. Speaking on the occasion Sampath questioned the TRS government's boastfulness in law & order situation in yesterday's high-level meeting held in Pragati Bhavan. As reports of rapes have become a regular phenomenon and TRS leader was accused in one such case, where the teenage victim committed suicide in Moinabad recently.