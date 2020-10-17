Congress leaders arrested on their visit to Kalwakurthy project

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders including MP, A Revanth Reddy were arrested when tried to visit to pump house of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation scheme, which was submerged in backwaters of Srisailam reservoir on Friday. They were sent to Uppununthala police station.

The group of leaders led by Malkajgiri MP, Revanth comprised of former MP, D Mallu Ravi and AICC secretary, S A Sampath Kumar. They tried to visit Lift Irrigation Project in Yellur village, but were intercepted on their way by police force, which was deployed in large numbers at Telkapalli.

Alleging that the State government was trying to cover up the facts from public and media and Opposition was not allowed close enough to the site, Revanth demanded high level inquiry into the incident. "This was the result of unscientific approach by the government. Despite experts committee report, the government went ahead with Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project. Not only thousands of crores were spent on the new project, but blasting for tunnel undermined the stability of existing project. It has only benefitted the contractors," he charged.