Congress leaders discuss proposed ST, Muslim quotas' case in Apex court

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior leaders on Friday had a detailed discussion on the proposed increase in quota for Scheduled Tribes and the ongoing case in the Supreme Court on 4 per cent Muslim reservation.

Supreme Court senior lawyer Salman Khurshid, who was in Hyderabad on Friday, visited the residence of former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir in Jubilee Hills. Salman Khurshid is representing Shabbir Ali in the Supreme Court in the Muslim quota case.

TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy, former Union minister Balram Naik, TPCC senior vice president Zafar Javeed and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shabbir Ali informed that the Congress leaders discussed the possible legal hurdles and implications if the State government increases the quota for Scheduled Tribes from 6 per cent to 10 per cent by issuing a GO. Congress leaders also felt that the quota for STs should be increased without any legal complications and that all safeguards should be taken to ensure that the Scheduled Tribes get the immediate benefit from the hike in their quota in jobs and education. However, they expressed apprehension that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao might not honour his words and would not issue the promised GO to increase the quota for STs on one or the other pretext.