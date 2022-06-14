Congress leaders stage dharna before ED office

Hyderabad:Telangana PCC on Monday staged a dharna in front of Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the city protesting against the service of notices to the party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with a case related to National Herald daily. The dharna was held coinciding with the appearance of Rahul Gandhi before the ED office in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy warned the Union government that they would not be mute spectators if it insulted the Gandhi family, which has sacrificed everything for the development of the country.

Stating that both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were given a clean chit in the case, he said that PM Modi's government reopened the case as he feared the victory of the Congress party in the next general elections. He said that the people in the country were fed up with the Modi government, which was burdening them in an unprecedented manner by increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

Stating that sacrifices are possible only by the Gandhi family, he said that Rahul Gandhi had sacrificed the post of Prime Minister although he had the opportunity to become the PM of the country. He made it clear that the Gandhi family did not require power and money and added that the Congress party workers could alone mobilise Rs 5,000 crore donations if the Gandhi family wanted it. He said that they were holding similar protests in all the States in the country and would teach a befitting lesson to all those who had insulted Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.