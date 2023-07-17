Congress like a stone in the hands of a mad man: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the situation of the Congress party’s position in the State was like a ‘stone in the hands of a mad man’ and alleged that the TPCC Chief was a true successor of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Minister was addressing a gathering of leaders from various parties who joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. On Revanth Reddy’s statement that three hours of electricity was sufficient for agriculture, Minister Harish Rao highlighted the severe lack of electricity during the Congress regime, leading to adverse conditions for farmers and citizens.

Harish Rao urged the public to compare the electricity situation during the last ten years of Congress rule with the nine years of Chief Minister KCR’s governance. He underscored the substantial progress made under KCR’s visionary leadership, emphasising improved electricity supply and agricultural growth. He also pointed out the challenges faced in the past, with Congress rule characterised by burning motors and exploding transformers, causing significant inconvenience to the people.

Harish Rao questioned the opposition’s credibility and its lack of constructive criticism during the nine years of KCR’s rule, emphasising the current government’s commitment to continuous development. He highlighted the significant improvements in the electricity situation in the Zaheerabad area, which has witnessed full electricity and abundant crop growth under the current regime.

The Minister alleged that the opposition is spreading false information and making baseless allegations to disrupt the State’s progress and tarnish its reputation. He said that Telangana, under CM KCR’s leadership, has made remarkable strides in various sectors, including education, medicine, industries, agriculture, and the development of marginalized communities. He commended CM KCR’s efforts in rebuilding Telangana and fostering progress through various projects, including the Sangameshwara project aimed at providing irrigation water to one lakh acres.