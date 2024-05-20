Congress MLA demands sitting judge inquiry into Malla Reddy lands’ dispute

Hyderabad: State government whip Adluri Laxman alleged that former minister and BRS MLA CH Malla Reddy was making false claims on the land issue. In 2015, they got the land registered from another person in survey number 82/e, he said, adding that there was also another former MLA, who has land in the same survey number.

“We made the purchase after knowing that there were no land disputes. I am one of the 15 people who bought the land in the said survey number. We have spoken to Malla Reddy several times on this land issue in the presence of BRS party leader Beri Subhash Reddy and others. Malla Reddy did not turn up despite being asked to come for the survey. He said he didn't need a survey over the disputed land. Even if the injunction order is sought on the land in survey number 82/e by us, Malla Reddy did not file his counter in the issue,” Laxman said.

He claimed that when the BRS was in power in the past, he said the then Municipal minister K T Rama Rao also told Malla Reddy to settle the land dispute and alleged that the BRS MLA ignored KTR’s advice. He also alleged that Malla Reddy played a lot of games when he was in power. Laxman suggested that a sitting judge of the High Court should conduct an inquiry into the lands owned by Malla Reddy in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The Congress leader made it clear that he would definitely fight a legal battle for their land. “Now they say they will meet the CM. We will also meet the CM. In 2021, we sold the land in survey number 82/e to one Srinivas Reddy. After that, some others are dividing it into a plot. Srinivas Reddy, who bought the land from me, is facing difficulties,” MLA Adluru Laxman said.