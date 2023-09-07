Congress mulling ‘other options’ for Sonia meeting venue

Hyderabad: Coming to conclusion that both ruling parties in State and at the Centre, BRS and BJP respectively, are trying to create hurdles for a massive public meeting planned to be addressed by AICC leader Sonia Gandhi on September 17, the party leaders started exploring 'other options' on Wednesday.

After assessing that the Parade Grounds and LB Stadium were out of bounds, despite applying in advance, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal who is in City along with Telangana in-charge ManikraoThakre, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy and other leaders made a survey of Gachibowli stadium and the open land at E-City, near Tukkuguda, on the Outer Ring Road.

Alleging that the ruling BRS, in collusion with the saffron party, is trying to damage the prospects of Sonia Gandhi’s meeting, the PCC chief on Tuesday had asserted that the meeting would be held in Hyderabad despite all hurdles placed by ruling parties. He said if permission is not given either at Parade Grounds or L B Stadium, the party will not postpone; it won’t hesitate from organising even at ORR or beyond.

The PCC on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting the Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad on September 16 and 17. On September 17 a massive public meeting with 10 lakh is being planned in the City, where Sonia Gandhi will address, a day after closed door CWC meeting.

“We sought permission from the Defence ministry for the Parade Grounds, but both BJP and BRS are conspiring to defeat our plans of public meeting. (State BJP chief) Kishan Reddy’s announcement that the party will holding a meeting on the same day reflects their intentions more clearly. As a second option we have sought permission at L B Stadium. Since the programme cannot be postponed, we will not hesitate to hold it beyond ORR,” he affirmed.