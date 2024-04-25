Congress targeting nationalists to divide country: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress for targeting nationalists to divide the country and said none is prepared to buy even if the BRS is put up for sale on e-commerce platform OLX.

Speaking after admitting several leaders into the party fold here, he said ‘insecure’ Congress is trying to confuse people by unleashing false propaganda that BJP is asking for votes in the name of god. At the same time CM A Revanth Reddy is promising in the name of god to implement the promised Rs 2 lakh farm waiver after Parliament elections. ‘Claiming to be a Hindu and believer in god, he is playing politics in the name of god, the MP charged.

He appealed to people of Telangana to think who is playing politics in the name of god. Claiming that people across the country favour to see Narendra Modi as PM for third term, Dr Laxman said, "while the entire world is looking at Modi's leadership, some persons of non-entity from Congress and BRS are making baseless remarks against Modi."

He said Congress had come to power in Telangana following the vote against the BRS. ‘However people of Telangana are not prepared to be carried away with the rhetoric of Revanth Reddy.

The MP pointed out that the Congress has been sustaining the Majlis party all along. ‘However, it is now singing secularism tunes and blaming the BJP for communal politics, besides unleashing false propaganda that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is against Muslims. "People should understand who is playing communal politics," he urged.

Attacking the Congress, he said the Congress, under former CM YS Rajasekara Reddy, had introduced 4% reservations for Muslims for vote bank politics. He charged that the AIMIM has sheltered Roghingiyas and issued Aadhar cards to increase their vote bank, but is playing politics twisting Modi's call to defeat those playing politics only for votes.

He said the Congress is demanding inclusion of Muslims as SCs to extend reservations, besides extending SC quota even after conversion. On the other hand, Modi has been working for the poor irrespective of their religion; highest percentage of beneficiaries of Modi's scheme are Muslims, the MP asserted. Dr Laxman cautioned people against vicious campaign of the Congress saying the GOP has chosen to play politics based one divide and rule policies. ’The Congress leaders claim that the party that won the Secunderabad Parliament seat would come to power at the Centre. "The BJP will win Secunderabad LS segment and will come to power at the Centre. He urged people to teach a lesson to CM in the ensuing elections. The MP claimed the BRS has lost relevance in Telangana; none is prepared to buy even if it is put for sale on OLX.