Congress to go to people with Warangal declaration, says Ponnala Laxmaiah

Hyderabad: Former TPCC chief Ponnala Laxmaiah on Wednesday said that their party would go to the people with their party's Warangal declaration released by the national leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress made the statement by highlighting the failures of the State government.

Speaking to media at Gandhi Bhavan here, Ponnala said that people were facing a lot of problems due to the policies of the State and Central governments. He claimed that the people were suffering a lot at paddy procurement centres due to the ongoing heatwave. He wondered if the State Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the State government was being implemented in the State by the government.

He made it clear that the State government has the responsibility to ensure the MSP of Rs 1,930 per quintal even if there was a difference of 33 percent humidity. He claimed that the humidity measuring instruments were not working at the centres. He asked KCR to hold a review meeting with the officials on the paddy procurement issue. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM KCR had become a curse towards the farmers of the State.