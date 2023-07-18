  • Menu
Congress will take up BC census if voted to power: V Hanumanth Rao

senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao
Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumanth Rao

Highlights

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and former MP V Hanumanth Rao said that that the Congress would take up a BC caste census if it came to power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra had learned about the hardships being faced by the BC community and had promised to take up the BC caste census soon after a Congress government was formed at the Centre, he said. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the former MP said as per the population, BCs should be allocated 50 per cent seats in legislative bodies.

