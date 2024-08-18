Congress workers vandalise BRS, Harish Rao’s offices

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed as the Congress activists attacked BRS office inSiddipet on Friday night. Condemning the incident, BRS took out a rally and the leaders demanded action against the attacks on the party office.

The Congress workers vandalized the BRS office and also the camp office of former minister and MLA T Harish Rao.

The incident happened amidst growing political rivalry over Harish Rao’s challenge to resign from his MLA position if the Congress party could implement its promised six guarantees and 420 assurances, including farm loan waivers, by August 15.

A group of Congress activists, led by constituency in-charge Hare Krishna, stormed the camp office. The activists allegedly vandalised the office by breaking down the gate and tearing down banners bearing Harish Rao’s image. The attackers shouted slogans against Harish Rao, accusing him of failing to fulfill his promises.

Harish Rao condemned the attack as undemocratic and accusing the police of providing protection to the attackers instead of stopping them.

He also raised concerns about the safety of

citizens, questioning how they could feel secure if even an MLA’s office was not protected.

He demanded immediate action from the Director General of Police (DGP) to address the situation. Harish Rao condemned the attack and blamed the ruling party.

“Congress goons’ attack on the Siddipet MLA’s official residence at midnight is an alarming display of lawlessness.

Breaking locks and vandalising property in such a manner is not only undemocratic but also raises serious concerns. The police, rather than intervening to prevent this attack, seemingly protected the perpetrators,” the former minister posted on X.

“If an MLA’s residence can be targeted so brazenly, what assurance do citizens have of their safety? The destruction of government property in the presence of police is utterly unacceptable,” he said and urged the Director General of Police to take immediate action.