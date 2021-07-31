Constable saves woman from falling under train at Secunderabad station

In a hair-raising incident, a woman was rescued by a constable from under a train here at Secunderabad railway station. The incident occurred on July 30.



Getting into details, the woman was struck between the train and the platform. A CRPF constable identified as Dinesh Singh was alerted and saved the woman by pulling her up to the platform. Meanwhile, a passenger who saw the incident pulled the chain following the train has been stopped for a few minutes.



The passengers and the railway protection force has praised the constable for saving the woman's life.



This is not the first time that the police saving the people from falling under the train. On July 6, two railway protection force constables saved an old man who fell on the railway platform from a moving train. The incident happened at Ghaziabad railway station when the man fell from Gomti Express.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KthpacsOjQg